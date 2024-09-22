Sheriff reporting increase in local scam phone calls

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is warning locals that another round of scammers are out in force pretending to be Sheriff’s Office employees.

“We've received over thirty calls today regarding a scam where the caller claims to be David Burns from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, discussing a civil dispute and requesting payment to resolve the issue,” HCSO said on Facebook Thursday.

Some people who claimed to have been called by the scammer posted on social media that the calls were spoofing the Hays County Sheriff's phone number, even going so far as to have the correct extension number, so it appeared to be legitimate. However, the phone number provided for individuals to call back was not the same as the phone number showing up on Caller ID.

“The Sheriff’s Office will NEVER ask for payment over the phone,” the HCSO said. “If you receive this call, please hang up and block the number. Do not share any personal information or payment details.”

Those with questions or concerns can call the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone number at 512393-7896.