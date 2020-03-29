Sheriff says curfew won't cause automatic traffic stops Sun, 03/29/2020 - 12:00am Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler made a statement saying the sheriff's office would not be using the county's stay-at-home curfew as a reason to stop vehicles. County Judge Ruben Becerra issued a curfew from 11 a.m. to 4 a.m., which began Thursday night, in response to COVID-19. When deputies see a vehicle ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Sheriff says curfew won't cause automatic traffic stops