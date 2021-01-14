Sheriff swears in nearly 200 deputies during special ceremony

Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler swore in nearly 200 deputies with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office during a special ceremony on Monday.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were “reminded of the significance of the wording in their oath and the difficulties that law enforcement is experiencing throughout our nation,” prior to taking their oath.

Cutler shared his gratitude for the professionalism the deputies exhibit

“The men and women of the Hays County Sheriff’s Office are the best of the best,” Cutler said. “Every day, someone tells me what a good job the command staff and I are doing, but it isn’t us, it’s you who stand before us that do the hard job.”