Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler held a special ceremony on Monday to swear in nearly 200 deputies. Photo courtesy of the Hays County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff swears in nearly 200 deputies during special ceremony

Thu, 01/14/2021 - 7:11pm
@sanmarcosrecord
STAFF REPORTS
Thursday, January 14, 2021

Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler swore in nearly 200 deputies with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office during a special ceremony on Monday.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were “reminded of the significance of the wording in their  oath and the difficulties that law enforcement is experiencing throughout our nation,” prior to taking their oath. 

Cutler shared his gratitude for the professionalism the deputies exhibit 

“The men and women of the Hays County Sheriff’s Office are the best of the best,” Cutler said. “Every day, someone tells me what a good job the command staff and I are doing, but it isn’t us, it’s you who  stand before us that do the hard job.” 

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021