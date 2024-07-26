Shoe and school supply drive in Buda

Hays Cares will be hosting Shoes of Hope in which 500 new pairs of shoes and other school supplies will be distributed to any school children in need in Hays County. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Mc-Cormick Middle School, 5700 Dacey Lane, Buda.

One of the partnering organizations involved in the event is Word of Life Church, and its pastor, Paul Buntyn, will be in attendance.

“This event just shows the comradery of the community. A community is about the life of the community, period, where nobody is left on their own,” said Randolph Goodman, Gary Job Corps Community Relations Coordinator. “We come to serve not to be served. A lot of things that the Pastor [Buntyn] does — he’s a service leader. He says what he does and does what he says.”

Goodman said the Gary Job Corps students will be in attendance assisting with crowd control because there is expected to be a large crowd to coincide with the large number of supplies to be given out.

“From last year, there were 300 shoes. Now the sponsorship has gone up to 500 shoes,” Goodman said. “They weren’t specific [about who could receive the supplies last year] … but they let anybody who needed something — school supplies, shoes, whatever — They let everybody in, so it was a lot of the Kyle students that received supplies.”

The event will also have free sausage wraps, live music and educational booths as well.

“There’s a lot of community service organizations that are going to be giving out information — Planned Parenthood and a lot of the religious based companies are going to be there,” Goodman said.

For more information go to hayscares.org/ page1.html