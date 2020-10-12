Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
THE SHOW GOES ON: The Wimberley Players host outdoor concert, events amid pandemic

Mon, 10/12/2020 - 6:55pm
Lance Winter
Monday, October 12, 2020

The Wimberley Players hosted an outdoor concert Saturday night featuring Penny Stone + Longtooth. The concert was a part of its socially distanced series. The event series continues Friday  with a Halloween showing of Hocus Pocus at 8 p.m. and with a performance by the Homebodies on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at The Wimberley Players parking lot located at 450 Old Kyle Road in Wimberley.

