Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text
Article Image Alt Text
Article Image Alt Text
Article Image Alt Text

The tenth annual San Marcos Pride occurred Saturday and was a full day of festivities beginning with the parade in the morning. There was a Pride proclamation, a performance by Los Gatos 512, an SMTX Pride Drag show and a closing Pride celebration all at the Railyard Bar &amp; Grill. Above and middle left, the San Marcos River Rollers were in the parade and promoting their event, Cowboys Vs. Aliens, that will occur at 6 p.m. on Oct. 26 at 301 River Ridge Parkway.
Daily Record photo by Shannon West
Middle right, this float displayed various LBGTQIA+ flags.
Daily Record photo by Shannon West
Bottom, some of the organizations involved in the PRIDE event, including Gary Job Corps, which had a booth at the Railyard.
Photo provided by Randolph Goodman, GJC community relations coordinator

SHOW YOUR PRIDE

Tue, 09/17/2024 - 12:00am
LOCAL EVENTS
Tuesday, September 17, 2024

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2024