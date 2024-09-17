SHOW YOUR PRIDE

The tenth annual San Marcos Pride occurred Saturday and was a full day of festivities beginning with the parade in the morning. There was a Pride proclamation, a performance by Los Gatos 512, an SMTX Pride Drag show and a closing Pride celebration all at the Railyard Bar & Grill. Above and middle left, the San Marcos River Rollers were in the parade and promoting their event, Cowboys Vs. Aliens, that will occur at 6 p.m. on Oct. 26 at 301 River Ridge Parkway.

Daily Record photo by Shannon West

Middle right, this float displayed various LBGTQIA+ flags.

Daily Record photo by Shannon West

Bottom, some of the organizations involved in the PRIDE event, including Gary Job Corps, which had a booth at the Railyard.

Photo provided by Randolph Goodman, GJC community relations coordinator