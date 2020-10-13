Sights & Sounds announces Jingle Bell Run 5K, Kids K cancellation

The annual Santa’s Jingle Bell Run 5K and Kids K has been canceled, the Sights & Sounds of Christmas Foundations Board of Directors announced Tuesday.

The run, which was scheduled for Dec. 12, was called off to protect the safety of the runners, volunteers and sponsors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have registered for the run this year will receive an update directly and have their registration moved to 2021.

The Sights & Sounds board stated that it is currently exploring options to provide an alternative option for its annual festival.

“We are currently working with city leaders and our other partners to determine the format of the 2020 Sights & Sounds of Christmas,” Board President David Case said. “Our goal remains to keep the 34 years of Christmas tradition alive during these tumultuous times; as such, we are exploring creative ways to provide something special for the children in our community.”

The board added that it is working to bring “Christmas spirit to Central Texas” despite changes that may occur.

“We understand the gravity of the situation for all the nonprofits organizations who utilize the Sights & Sounds of Christmas Festival to support their programs that rely on our annual event,” the board said in a news release. “The foundation will continue to work hard to bring our region the unique Christmas events we all love.”

Up to date information regarding the Sights & Sounds of Christmas can be found at www.sights-n-sounds.org. For questions, contact info@sights-n-sounds.org.

