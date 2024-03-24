Signs of new times for YSB

The Youth Service Bureau erected the new sign for its new location, at 2004B Medical Parkway, Tuesday. The YSB was at its previous location on South Guadalupe for 20 years. The YSB is a non-profit organization that provides a free after school and summer program for kids ages 13 to 17 years old that includes entertainment, volunteer, learning and tutoring opportunities and is led by YSB Director Julie Hollar. The organization's mission is to empower the youth of San Marcos to become contributing members of society as adults.

Photo courtesy of YSB