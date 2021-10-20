SINGER SHOWCASE: Seventh annual songwriter festival deemed a success

Forty-five talented songwriters came and went through downtown Dripping Springs this past weekend, making up the 70-plus songwriter showcases at the seventh annual Dripping Springs Songwriters Festival.

Organized by the Dripping Springs Visitors Bureau and co-sponsored by Dreamland, the festival has proven to be one of the most successful events in Central Texas. From Oct. 15-17, artists played “in-the-round,” Nashville-style, on seven different stages throughout Dripping Springs. Listening areas were set up at The Barber Shop, Mazama Coffee Co., Acopon Brewing, Sidecar Tasting Room, Hudson’s on Mercer Street, Dog ‘N’ Bone and the courtyard at The Warehouse District.

“As each of the festivals have gotten better and more organized, this seventh one was spectacular,” said Pam Owens, President and CEO of the Dripping Springs Visitors Bureau. “The listening crowds were bigger than we expected for Friday and Saturday, and so many of the songwriters told me how welcome and connected with the audiences they felt.”

Performances ran continuously on Friday and Saturday from afternoon to evening, and on Sunday, the festivities included a Gospel Brunch Showcase at Hudson’s on Mercer Street, followed by a festival wrap party in front of The Barber Shop.

“It took a lot of organizing to get all the moving parts working together, but we had about 35 fabulous volunteers and 24 families who hosted songwriters for the weekend,” Owens said. “The show would not have gone on without these wonderful and hardworking folks. We’ll rest a bit and then start working on next year.”

For more information about the Dripping Springs Songwriters Festival, visit drippingspringssongwritersfestival.com, or call 512-858-4740.