Sisterhood & Service

Jazz showcase kicks off historic nonprofit's new commitment to San Marcos community

A new, budding organization is sowing seeds in San Marcos, adding to the city’s culture of care and compassion for underserved populations.

The Ivy Rose Pearl Foundation is a Central Texas nonprofit that serves as a fundraising entity for Phi Xi Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., the first and oldest Panhellenic group started by African American women in the U.S.

In hopes of establishing itself as a premier non-profit in San Marcos, IRP held its first-ever fundraiser last Friday night at the San Marcos Activity Center, 501. E. Hopkins St., with a “Jazz Showcase of the Stars,” featuring music ensemble Chris Knox and Friends.

The group’s mission is to give back to Central Texas through various outreach efforts aimed at women, children and veterans to assist with food insecurity, joblessness and educational resources.

IRP President Marylin Bostick said their group has existed since 2020, but the pandemic delayed their ribbon-cutting ceremony until 2022. San Marcos was selected as a focal point for IRP’s “Whole Family Project,” a multi-tiered initiative to partner with local nonprofits to assist those in vulnerable situations.

“We purposely planted our space in Central Texas because we saw San Marcos growing and we see a community of underserved people, which happened to be people of color as well. We see our future here,” Bostick said.

IRP recently partnered with the Dunbar Heritage Association at its Juneteenth celebration. In addition, they hope to continue community service projects into the summer with a “Party in the Park” event in August, where IRP members collect and distribute backpacks and school supplies. They also regularly volunteer with School Fuel San Marcos and sponsor a Friday breakfast with local veterans.

Public Relations Specialist for IRP Candace Stampley said members of their organization, including Phi Xi Omega and Alpha Kappa Alpha, represent a long-standing legacy of community service and civil action. She said in the coming year, IRP hopes to gain a better understanding of the needs of San Marcos to effectively serve the area.

“The caliber of women that we associate ourselves with, we're heavy on education, professionalism and service,” Stampley said. “There's no age limit for when you can start becoming active in the community. We attract a lot of young volunteers who learn that love for your community is a reflection of self.”

For many, Friday’s event was not only a scholarship dinner, but a way to announce IRP’s presence in the San Marcos nonprofit scene.

“What we want to do is have more exposure and let the community know that we're here, not only for people of color, but we're here for the San Marcos community and whatever we can do, we want to do it, but we need the support of the community to support others,” said Lisa Tunstall- German, IRP board member.

Bostick said IRP goals for next year include more community service projects, securing a space to host meetings and making the scholarship dinner their annual showcase event.

“We were looking for an opportunity that would support everyone that we wanted in the community, young and old,” Bostick said. “Next year we'll grow, but the long-term goal is to partner with a venue that has park space around San Marcos.”

To learn more about the Ivy Rose Pearl Foundation or to donate, visit the website https://ivyrosepearlfoundation. wordpress. com/.