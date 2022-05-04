Six percent of Hays County voters cast ballot early for May 7 election

Just six percent of registered voters in Hays County cast their ballots early for the May 7 election, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

With early voting wrapping up Tuesday, 6.24% of 159,766 registered voters voted either in person or by mail in Hays County. According to the secretary of state’s office, 9,969 registered voters in Hays County voted early with 7,768 casting their ballot in person and 2,201 voting by mail.

Voters can visit the polls on election day from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday. Election Day polling locations include the three early voting spots and the following locations: Broadway, 401 Broadway St. #A; Hays County Government Center, 712 South Stagecoach Trail; and LBJ Student Center, Texas State University, 601 University Drive; Dunbar Center, 801 Martin Luther King Drive; San Marcos Housing Authority/C.M. Allen Parkway, 820 Sturgeon Drive; and Stone Brook Seniors, 300 South Stagecoach Trail. For more polling locations in Hays County visit: https://hayscountytx.com/departments/elections/current-year-elections/ma...

Voters can vote on two state propositions and those in San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees District 4 can cast their ballots for one of two candidates.

State of Texas Proposition 1 asks voters to vote for or against: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.”

State of Texas Proposition 2 asks voters to consider voting for or against: “The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.”

Gabrielle Moore and Brian K. Shanks are running for the open SMCISD board seat.