Six vehicle crash shuts down I-35 on Wednesday

A six vehicle crash, including three 18-wheelers, held up traffic on northbound Interstate 35 for almost three hours on Wednesday morning. No fatalities were reported; however, two people were transported from the scene with minor injuries.

According to the San Marcos Police Department, the accident occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. on August 7 near mile marker 208.

“The preliminary investigation suggests a passenger vehicle was rear ended by one of the 18 wheelers after braking suddenly,” a description from SMPD Public Safety Communications Specialist Khameyah Taylor said. “The second 18 wheeler hit the brakes and swerved to avoid the collision. The second 18 wheeler was then struck from behind by a third 18 wheeler. Two additional passenger vehicles were unable to avoid the collision.”

At one point, all northbound lanes of I-35 were closed and detoured to exit 208 while police investigated the crash and crews worked to remove debris from the roadway. By 7:45 a.m., at least one lane of traffic was open causing significant delays throughout San Marcos. All lanes were reopened by 9:10 a.m.