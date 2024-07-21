Cigar Vault offers quality for aficionado or beginner

The summer humidity might be a drag, but for those who enjoy a little smoke behind their heat, the Cigar Vault offers a bit of sweet relief that’s a cut above the rest.

With a variety of belvederes for cigar enthusiasts of any level, the Cigar Vault, 122 N. LBJ Drive, has been smoking the competition in San Marcos since 2021. The location formerly housed Hill Country Humidors, which operated on the Square for over 30 years, but Cigar Vault owner Jeff Beal opened the spot after launching the original store in Buda. The name originates from the 100-year-old building in Buda that used to be a bank.

Brady Muckelroy has been the manager at the San Marcos Cigar Vault since October 2023 but has been a loyal customer for over 12 years. He said for him, cigar smoking is much more than getting a fix –– it’s a lifestyle that incorporates knowledge, craftsmanship, stress relief and camaraderie.

“Cigars have been a large part of my sanity for the past 12-13 years, and besides being delicious and very relaxing, the community here is rich,” Muckelroy said. “We have fantastic conversations. And when someone walks in here, they're equals. We have discussions. We don't have arguments. This place is the antithesis to social media. It's the most amazing living room you could possibly stumble in to.”

Steeped in dark, Mahogany wood trimmings and plush leather sofas, the common space at the Cigar Vault offers loungestyle accommodations with decor reminiscent of an earlier time. But the aged appeal of cigar smoking has garnered attention from younger clientele, with a curiosity and appreciation for the act of socializing in a quieter setting.

Customers can also bring their own bottle of liquor, usually a bourbon, whiskey, scotch or tequila blend to complement the richness of specific tobacco notes.

“I’ve seen this place when it was just limping along in the latter days of Hill Country Humidor, and I've seen it now at its strongest,” Muckelroy said. “I've seen a big shift. There's a lot of younger people. College age, guys and girls alike. And they're coming in and finding out about this place for the first time and they are falling in love with it. They realize they can hear themselves talk.”

When first-time customers come to the Cigar Vault, Muckelroy said knowing the product is the first step in giving a good recommendation.

Lighter colored wrappers impart a lighter, milder effect. Medium brown wrappers tend to give off more leathery notes with smoky woodlike essence. Darker that are nearly pitch black, also called Maduro, is a process where there's been lots of sun exposure and a lengthened amount of fermentation that procures into a dark color with a bolder flavor, like chocolate or espresso.

Their 250 square foot humidor is set at a humidity level of 65 to 70 degrees to prevent cracking and encases hundreds of cigars. Prices range from $6 to $25 with the best quality tobacco coming from Nicaragua, Honduras and the Dominican Republic.

“It’s my job to create a good experience for the customer, whether they're brand new to this or whether they're someone who's been smoking cigars longer than I have,” Muckelroy said. “We discuss different strength profiles, different flavor profiles, some cigars have more nicotine than others. It shouldn’t be something you power through. It should be easy, something you enjoy.”

Wes Profitt has been coming to the Cigar Vault regularly for the last couple of years. Like Muckelroy, he said smoking a cigar gives him a chance to decompress with like-minded company.

“I enjoy it because you get 45 minutes of downtime,” Profitt said. “I enjoy the camaraderie. My wife will have a cigar as well. So that’s nice. When we travel on vacation, we always like to look for a cigar lounge. We found the Buda place first, the original Cigar Vault, and then this. This place is bigger, and it's inside. So, during the summer it's much more enjoyable than sitting on the back porch when it's 100 degrees.”

In addition to cigars, the Cigar Vault carries a large supply of tobacco and pipes for pipe smokers. The hobby has seen an uptick in recent years, with younger enthusiasts appreciating the slow burn of pipe smoking versus the quick fix of smoking cigarettes or vaping.

“I've seen a lot of new pipe smokers emerging from the scene because a lot of those guys say they're in their 30s or 40s,” Muckelroy said. “Well, grandpa smoked a pipe, and he passed away and they want to honor him and continue the tradition. Whether it's an estate pipe or some heirloom piece that grandpa handed down.”

The Cigar Vault also has music on Wednesdays and open-mic night on Tuesdays. The back of the building is the home of Shelter Studios, a recording studio available by appointment only.

Future plans for the Cigar Vault include a monthly class on “Cigar Smoking 101” where new customers could learn about the act of cigar smoking with a brief, educational session from Muckelroy.

“It would be open to the public and we would encourage new cigar smokers or people that are interested in getting into the hobby to come and ask all the questions they have,” Muckelroy said. “I'm here to create a good experience for my customers, just remember the three rules. Rule number one is don’t inhale. Rule number two, very important, don't inhale. Now the third rule is the most important one of all. See rule number one and number two and have a great experience.”

For more information on the Cigar Vault in San Marcos, visit their Facebook page at facebook. com/TheCigarVaultSM/.