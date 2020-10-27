SMA Leo Club receives visit from Hays County Sheriff's Office, discusses Brown Santa

The San Marcos Academy Leo Club met Tuesday, Oct. 20 to focus on ways it could partner with the San Marcos Academy Ambassadors and JROTC to help with the Hays County Brown Santa. Deputy Dennis Gutierrez, who is also President of the San Marcos Lions Club, came to speak to the group about the program — what it is, what kind of help is needed, when we can participate, and shared stories of Hays County residents who really appreciated the extra help Brown Santa provided to them in the past.