Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Pictured, from left to right, David Followell, Brison Groves, Bryce Harper, Deputy Dennis Gutierrez, Enclesio Maquina, Leo Club President Chimdi Ihediwa, and Blain Montgomery. Photo courtesy of San Marcos Academy

SMA Leo Club receives visit from Hays County Sheriff's Office, discusses Brown Santa

Tue, 10/27/2020 - 7:08pm
Submitted by San Marcos Academy
Tuesday, October 27, 2020

The San Marcos Academy Leo Club met Tuesday, Oct. 20 to focus on ways it could partner with the San Marcos Academy Ambassadors and JROTC to help with the Hays County Brown Santa. Deputy Dennis Gutierrez, who is also President of the San Marcos Lions Club, came to speak to the group about the program — what it is, what kind of help is needed, when we can participate, and shared stories of Hays County residents who really appreciated the extra help Brown Santa provided to them in the past. 

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020