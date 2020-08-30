Small businesses in college towns struggle without students Sun, 08/30/2020 - 12:00am ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Perry Porikos sat in the street outside one of his five businesses, in a makeshift patio area that didn’t exist before the COVID-19 pandemic sent his best customers — University of Michigan students — back home in mid-March. The Greek immigrant arrived here more than four ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Small businesses in college towns struggle without students