Small Producers Initiative to host regenerative agriculture workshop

The Small Producers Initiative at Texas State University will host a free farm workshop for the public with support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Fentress on June 15.

Swift River Pecans will host the event featuring farmers and agricultural experts discussing strategies for improving soil health and for building agro-ecosystem resilience.

Presentations will cover principles of soil health and regenerative agriculture; amendments that can stimulate soil productivity (such as Johnson-Su compost, humates and biochar); assessment of soil health (including the Haney test, PFLA and microbial assessments); and incorporation of wildlife (bats) for biocontrol and to enhance biodiversity.

Although specific focus will be given to orchard management, the topics covered will be applicable to a wide range of agricultural settings.

Farmers, ranchers and gardeners of all kinds are encouraged to attend.

Registration for the workshop is required.

Directions will be sent to those who sign up. T he event begins at 9 a.m. and will conclude at 3 p.m.

Lunch will be provided. Attendees should dress for the elements and wear comfortable outdoor walking shoes.

To enroll, visit https:// www.eventbrite.com/e/ soil-health-and-agri-system- resilience-registration- 637357532537

In other news from the university, it was announced that Texas State University’s Ali Forbes, an assistant professor in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Texas State University, has joined the Big Ideas TXST podcast to discuss her research into the cultural impact of video games–NBA 2K, in particular.

NBA 2K debuted in 1999 and has become an enduring franchise.

The game simulates professional basketball and attracts millions of players around the globe.

Along the way, NBA 2K has developed its own culture–as a multiuser domain game, players can create their own characters and socialize with other players—but has also become part of the larger, real-world culture of the National Basketball League.

Forbes is interested in the interactions players of different ethnicities have within the game environment, as well as those of women and girls. Her research is the basis for a book she is currently writing.

Forbes completed her Ph.D. at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She is from Canada, where her family still lives.

Forbes’ professional background is in live broadcast production for radio, television and online and she teaches classes in studio production, live sports production, advanced issues and ethics in sports journalism.