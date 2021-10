In observance of National Arts and Humanities Month, the San Marcos Arts Commission presented its 9th Annual SMArts Advocacy Awards on Thursday. Left, Ana Baer Carrillo is a choreographer and instructor at Texas State University. Middle, Kelly Stone is a performer, baby mama, author and comedian. Right, Christine Terrell is an artist, volunteer and San Marcos Art League board member. Her husband, Randall accepted the award on her behalf. Daily Record photos by Colton Ashabranner