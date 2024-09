STAFF REPORTS

The San Marcos Area Retired Teachers and Staff will kick off the 2024-2025 school year on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 11:30 a.m. with a lunch meeting at Stone Brook Senior Living Apartments. The event will feature guest speakers Marissa McGlothlin from the San Marcos Education Foundation and Ida Musgrover of the Hays County Education Foundation. To attend, please RSVP Alice Castillo at amvcastillo@gmail.com. Lunch is $15.