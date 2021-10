The San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees approved a $7 million dollar renovation for a new central administration building.The multi-million dollar investment from the school district’s general fund would renovate the Austin Community Goodnight Center, located at 1331 State Highway 123, for a new central administration office.SMCISD administrators relocated ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!