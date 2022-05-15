SMCISD board to discuss general pay increase, employee retention payment

The San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees is set to discuss a general pay increase and an employee retention payment for the upcoming school year.

A general pay increase for the 2022-23 school year will be up for consideration and approval during Monday’s regular meeting. The board will also consider approval of a resolution regarding retention payment. With approval, SMCISD employees would receive a retention payment in the amount of $3,000 for all eligible employees. The payments would be split in two installments with one payment on or about Oct. 28, 2022 and the second on April 28, 2023. Eligible employees include those who are employed with the district on the first day of the upcoming school year.

In other business, the board will canvass votes for the May 7 election in the District 4 race. Brian K. Shanks won the election over Gabrielle Moore. Shanks received 785 votes to Moore’s 771. Shanks will take the seat of former Trustee Kathy Hansen who chose not to seek reelection.

Following the canvassing of votes, Shanks will be administered the oath of office to serve on the board of trustees.

The board will later discuss and take action regarding approval of an honorary resolution recognizing the service of former Trustee Celestino Mendez who died on May 8.

“The Board of Trustees of the San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District hereby expresses its gratitude and appreciation to Celestino Mendez for his dedicated service as a devoted trustee to the District and for his valuable contributions to the District and to its mission of ensuring all San Marcos, Texas children have access to a quality education that enables them to achieve their full potential and fully participate now and in the future in the social, economic, and educational opportunities in Texas and the United States,” the honorary resolution states.

The board will consider approval of the Compensatory Education Home Instruction Waiver for school-age parenting program. The trustees will consider approval of School Health Advisory Council committee members. According to the trustees board book, the following district employees have been recommended for a twoyear appointment: Leslie Adamson, PE Coordinator and Jenny Parker to replace April Chatmon-Mustafa. The following parents have been recommended for appointment: Dianna Price Villegas, Jessica Bailey and Jess Youngs. Kirsten Brotze and Matthew Ferrara have been recommended for appointment as non-parent members.

Additionally, the board will consider approval of Proclamation 2022 — Health and physical education instructional materials. The trustees will also consider approval of a contract with AMI Services estimated to be over $50,000 for kitchen appliance repair in SMCISD, and the proposal for the 2022-2023 School Year that Creates an Intentional Framework and Commitment to Universal Student Involvement and Extracurricular Participation at Secondary Campuses.

A discussion will also take place regarding a proposed memorandum of understanding with Hays County/Hays County Public Health Department. The board will consider approval of June 20, 2022 for a public hearing on the tax rate and budget for the 2022-23 school year.

In closed session the board will hold a discussion regarding the superintendent’s formative evaluation. A discussion will also take place with legal counsel regarding the possible sale of the surface only of the real property at the northeast corner of Hunter Road and South Suttles Avenue. The trustees will reconvene in open session to take any possible action on items discussed in closed session.

Monday’s meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at San Marcos High School — 2601 Rattler Road — inside the Criminal Justice Classroom.

