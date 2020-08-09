Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
SMCISD board votes against brief pay increase for paraprofessional, auxiliary employees

Sun, 08/09/2020 - 12:00am

Following a lively discussion during Monday’s special called board meeting, the San Marcos CISD Board of Trustees voted 4-2 against paying time and a half for paraprofessionals and auxiliary employees. Trustee Miguel Arredondo placed the item on the agenda, asking the board to consider taking action to pay the district’s paraprofessional/auxiliary ...

