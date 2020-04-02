SMCISD board votes to postpone election until November

The San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees voted to postpone its upcoming May election until the Nov. 3 election during a special called virtual meeting on March 27.

The SMCISD board has three board terms that expire in 2020 — District 1, currently held by Miguel Arredondo; District 2, currently held by Margie Villalpando; and District 3 currently held by Lupe Costilla. The trustees approved a call for an election for each expiring district place on Feb. 3. The election for Villalpando’s seat was canceled because she’s running unopposed.

The trustees voted 4-3 to postpone the May election as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“I don’t believe that we should put our voters at risk for voting during a school election,” board Vice President Clementine Cantu said. “I feel very strongly that we move it to protect our voters, to protect our citizens, to protect all of our school people.”

Added board President John McGlothlin: “If there were any way to keep this as we already declared, I think that would be the fairest thing to the candidate process … I really don’t want to vote for this but I just don’t see any other way.”

Prior to the election’s postponement, Arredondo filed for reelection for District 1. James Bryant Jr. filed to challenge Arredondo.

Costilla didn’t file for reelection. Nicholas Costilla and Mayra Mejia filed to fill the open position.

SMCISD extends school closure after governor's order

SMCISD announced Tuesday that its schools would be closed through May 4, following a new statewide order from Gov. Greg Abbott.

SMCISD began its first week of distance learning this week and will continue through the closure.