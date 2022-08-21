SMCISD receives accountability ratings for first time since pandemic

San Marcos CISD received a C accountability rating from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year.

The school district raised its overall score, however, from a 77 in 2019 to a 78 in 2022. This is the third time TEA has rated schools using an A-F scale and the first time the agency has given out ratings since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Multiple elementary schools, Bonham Pre-Kindergarten and San Marcos High School saw increases in their overall scores compared to 2019.

“The ratings reflect the hard work and dedication of our students, staff, teachers, and their families,” SMCISD Chief of Academics Terrence Sanders said. “We have a lot to celebrate as we saw gains across the district, particularly at the elementary level, where five schools earned a B rating. Overall, in grades 3-8 the district saw a 11% increase in reading and math from the previous year for students who met the passing standard.”

The TEA used these three criteria to determine a district and school’s rating: Student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps, which shows how well different groups of students within a school are performing. According to the TEA, “the A–F accountability system provides educators, parents, and communities with a transparent view of the academic performance of Texas public schools based on three domains: Student Achievement, School Progress, and Closing the Gaps. This year, to align with Senate Bill 1365, districts and campuses received an A, B or C rating or were assigned a label of Not Rated: Senate Bill 1365, both overall and in each domain. This Not Rated: Senate Bill 1365 label was applied when the domain or overall scaled score for a district or campus was less than 70.”

SMCISD received a B in school progress and C in student achievement and closing the gaps.

Travis Elementary saw the largest increase in its overall rating, rising from a 58 in 2019 to an 81 in 2022. Bowie Pre-K’s score jumped from an 81 the last time ratings were given to an 87 in 2022. Crockett Elementary raised its score from 81 in 2019 to 87 in 2022. De Zavala Elementary’s score jumped from 71 in 2019 to 79 in 2022. Hernandez Elementary went from C to a B with its score rising from a 76 in 2019 to an 83 in 2022. Mendez Elementary also saw its score jump from a C to a B with a score of 72 in 2019 to an 85 in 2022. Rodriguez Elementary received an 87 in 2022 — the school’s first rating since opening during the 2019-20 school year.

Miller Middle School saw a decrease, receiving a 62 in 2022. Miller had a score of 67 in 2019. Goodnight Middle School’s score increased by a point from 64 in 2019 to 65 this year.

Both middle schools received overall ratings of “not rated,” which are given to schools that receive scores below a C.

San Marcos High School’s overall score increased from 76 in the last rating to 78 in 2022.

Sanders said the district plans to have highly effective teachers in every classroom to continue the district’s progress.

“The district will continue to utilize the Effective Schools Framework (ESF), which provides a clear vision for what will lead to successful outcomes for students,” Sanders said. “Our schools strongly believe that the initial delivery of instruction must be done so at the highest level. In addition, we will continue the use of high-quality instruction materials to ensure all students have access to appropriate grade level materials that are aligned to state standards.”

Sanders added that the scores SMCISD received this year are an indication of effective teaching and learning taking place in schools across the district.

“The ratings also give us a clear focus for next year as schools set their sights on earning the next highest level grade,” Sanders said. “It’s never been a better time to be a Rattler.” ncastillo @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @Nick_Castillo74