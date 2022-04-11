Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text

Above, representatives from Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative display an electrifying presentation during Saturday's STEAM Fair at San Marcos High School. Daily Record photos by Nick Castillo

SMCISD, San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce host 2022 STEAM Fair

Mon, 04/11/2022 - 7:25pm
Nick Castillo
Managing Editor
@Nick_Castillo74
ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com
Monday, April 11, 2022

San Marcos Consolidated ISD and the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2022 STEAM Fair. Saturday’s event took place at San Marcos High School where guests were able to visit interactive booths, presentations and performances, which highlighted a variety of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics skills. 

Above, Zoomagination shows off a kangaroo.

Above, kids take a photo with R2-D2. Daily Record photos by Nick Castillo

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2022