SMCISD, San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce host 2022 STEAM Fair

San Marcos Consolidated ISD and the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2022 STEAM Fair. Saturday’s event took place at San Marcos High School where guests were able to visit interactive booths, presentations and performances, which highlighted a variety of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics skills.

Above, Zoomagination shows off a kangaroo.

Above, kids take a photo with R2-D2. Daily Record photos by Nick Castillo