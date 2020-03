San Marcos CISD and San Marcos Academy have extended their school closures following the stay-at-home order issued by Hays County. The county’s “Stay at Home, Work Safe” order began Thursday night and stretches through April 10 at 4 a.m. SMCISD and SMA will now have their schools closed through April 13. San ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!