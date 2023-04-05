SMCISD students embrace technology, arts at STEAM Fair

Hundreds of students and families filled San Marcos High School to take part in a day full of art, music and interactive exhibits at the STEAM Fair on Saturday, April 1.

In collaboration with the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce, SMCISD was able to offer more than 70 interactive exhibits at the fair, ranging from electricity shows, robotics, forensics fingerprinting, gardening, science labs and art displays.

Guests had the opportunity to visit the planetarium, a Circuit of the Americas race car, and Zoomagination shows. Musical and dance performances from students across San Marcos CISD were featured on three stages throughout the fair.

SMCISD Chief Academic Officer Terrence Sanders credited Coordinator of CTE CJ Odam for putting together an opportunity for students to receive a hands-on learning experience at the STEAM Fair.

“When you think about science, technology, engineering, arts, math, you’re bringing a full interdisciplinary method of teaching and learning together,” Sanders said. “So, it’s not just focused on one thing in isolation and kids get to see how all the pieces fit together … When you’re at STEAM Fair you get to see how it’s all connected.”

SMHS robotics teacher Brad Gaskill said STEAM Fair allows students to gain exposure to STEAM opportunities.

“It recruits the next generation,” Gaskill said. “Kids will say, ‘I remember when you came to the elementary school,’ and now they’re in high school. The kids also get to show off their hard work.”

SMHS astronomy teacher Todd Malm, whose science club students helped run the planetarium, said the STEAM Fair increases interest in science.

“A lot of kids I talk to say I don’t like science,” Malm said. “But when I put them in [the planetarium], it becomes real. When I take them in there, I can show them what the night sky looks like, I can show them where the constellations come from, I can show them where we’re going in the future, and all of that kind of stuff. It piques their interest. It gets their attention.”

Malm and Gaskill thanked Odam for his work in making STEAM Fair an annual success.

“[Mr. Odam] does all the stuff and he makes it easy for us,” Gaskill said. “We get to benefit from all of his hard work. We show up and do our thing, and pack up and leave and he does all the heavy lifting.”

“Until the fair starts up, CJ’s nonstop busy with this,” Malm added. “He works his butt off. Without him this wouldn’t happen.”