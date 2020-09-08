SMCISD students return to class ... virtually

San Marcos Consolidated ISD students began the 2020-2021 school year Tuesday. All classes are being taught virtually for the first four weeks of the year. Students have the option to return to in-person learning on Oct. 5 depending on the amount of COVID-19 cases around the school district. Above, Lena Gonzalez attends class virtually on Tuesday.

Above, Zoey and Bridget Jones

Above, Mr. Pallanes and Mr. Presley