Photos courtesy of San Marcos Consolidated ISD 

SMCISD students return to class ... virtually

Tue, 09/08/2020 - 6:48pm
Tuesday, September 8, 2020

San Marcos Consolidated ISD students began the 2020-2021 school year Tuesday. All classes are being taught virtually for the first four weeks of the year. Students have the option to return to in-person learning on Oct. 5 depending on the amount of COVID-19 cases around the school district. Above, Lena Gonzalez attends class virtually on Tuesday.

Above, Zoey and Bridget Jones

Above, Mr. Pallanes and Mr. Presley

