SMCISD on track for in-person learning

San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District teachers now have nearly three weeks under their belt educating from their classrooms while students have adjusted to learning from home.

Classes began online in a combination of asynchronous and synchronous learning on Sept. 8, and parents, teachers and administrators have been working hard to adjust to a new learning environment, but say things have gone smoothly all things considered.

“It went as well as I could have hoped for,” said Omar Diaz, a music teacher at DeZavala Elementary. “It’s an adjustment for sure but I think the district is doing the best it can to provide the support that the kids and staff need.”

With only one case of COVID-19 among teachers, SMCISD plans to have students return to the classroom in person if they choose at 50% capacity starting Oct. 5.

Andrew Fernandez, SMCISD's executive director of communications and community relations, credits the success to the preparation and work put in by teachers and staff over the weeks of professional development. “Other schools’ learning management systems crashed the first week, our’s stayed up. It was a testament to how hard the district staff had worked,” he said. The technology department was critical in mitigating a few technical difficulties as quickly as possible.

Some elementary school parents really appreciated the simplicity of the Canvas learning management system and felt teachers and staff were really helpful in fixing issues.

Other parents felt the first week was unorganized and chaotic with last minute schedule changes and found teachers lacked patience for young students who struggled with the new technology, especially muting and unmuting.

The schools provided recommended schedules but also had asynchronous options for students to access the lessons when it’s convenient for them, understanding parents can’t always assist students during the work day.

As for technology frustrations for both students and teachers, Fernandez said their goal was to get better every single day. “Really it’s our teachers having those relationships and conversations with families and they have always done a good job at that. We try to better that experience for families and take the technical difficulty burden away from teachers,” Fernandez said.

San Marcos High School English teacher Keren Nicole Jackson was happy to say she had 100% attendance in her classes.

“It’s been exhausting but not bad. It’s actually going great,” Jackson said. “I’m working remotely just like I wanted. The district is really taking care of us. We had some technology hiccups, not unusual for the first week anyways in the best of times.”

Jackson’s students have been patient with the new technology and most engaged well by asking questions. Others students are nervous to turn on their cameras, which adds a layer of difficulty teaching to a class of blank screens and not knowing if students who aren’t asking questions are engaged.

“It's nerve wracking for the kids that would normally sit in the back of the class or hide behind their hair,” said Jackson explaining a whole new kind of anxiety for teenagers.

It is the district's expectation that kids turn cameras on. Teachers are accommodating as needed but it’s really important to have cameras on to make the learning experience as “normal” as possible.

Teachers say starting to anticipate the students’ return to classrooms is stressful, but most have faith that campus leaders are thinking of teachers and students when making that decision.

“They are making the best of a bad situation and taking care of people,” said Jackson. “We are lucky here in San Marcos that our district cares about staff and students.”