The San Marcos Greenbelt Alliance, a local nonprofit, is one of four national finalists for the 2020 Cox Conserves Heroes award, sponsored by Cox Enterprises and the Trust for Public Lands. The $50,000 award will go to the finalist who earns the most online votes between Oct. 1-15 at https://www. coxconservesheroes.com/vote. Founded ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!