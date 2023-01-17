SMHS, AirOne partner to train students in construction management program

AirOne, a local heating and air conditioning company, recently donated a fully-equipped Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) training rig to the San Marcos High School Construction Management Program.

AirOne donated the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment which will allow SMHS students in the construction management program to work with real-life, industry standard items to further their learning.

“We are excited to have this incredible industry partnership with AirOne,” CJ Odam, SMCISD CTE Coordinator said. “Partnerships like these are the very best way to help students explore the various college and career opportunities available in different industries, and we cannot wait to get started with this new training equipment.”

Alongside AirOne’s donation, owner Lance Beck will volunteer to partner with Construction teacher, Lively Bryner, to provide instruction on the operation, diagnostic review, and repair of an HVAC system. SMCISD said this partnership will “provide students a direct connection to an industry expert as they move through the Construction Management program of study.”

The donated HVAC training rig includes all components of a normal commercial air conditioning system, allowing students to study how to install the pieces, determine where problems may exist in the system, and correct those issues.

Students in the Construction Management program of study utilize a tiny-home curriculum that sees them design, build, and complete a full tiny home project throughout the school year, SMCISD said, adding that, “additions like this equipment from AirOne and future partnerships in the electrical and plumbing industries, students will get more exposure and better training in their craft.”

“We are committed to providing the most accurate, high-tech experience for all our CTE students,” Odam said. “This is a great example of the opportunities available to SMHS students thanks to our wonderful industry partners.”

For more information about SMCISD CTE programs, visit the district website at smcisd.net/cte.