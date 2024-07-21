SMHS excels in Health Science, student places third at HOSA

San Marcos High School's Health Occupations Students of America program, commonly referred to as HOSA, made an excellent showing on a national stage with one of its students achieving a remarkable third place at the HOSA International Leadership Conference.

The annual HOSA ILC, held this year in Houston, gathered top students from around the world with participants not only from the United States but also from Mexico, South Korea, China and Canada, to compete in various healthcare-related events, showcasing their skills and knowledge in a competitive environment. Among them was Eva Moore, a dedicated HOSA participant and Health Science student from San Marcos High School.

Moore, a 2024 SMHS graduate known for her passion and commitment to the field of health sciences, competed in the Home Health Aide category. She used skills and knowledge attained while taking Practicum in Health Science at San Marcos High School where she earned a certification as a Nursing Assistant. The Home Health Aide competition provides members with the opportunity to gain knowledge and skills required for supporting patients in their homes. This competitive event consists of two rounds. Round one is a written, multiple- choice test and the top scoring competitors will advance to round two for the skills assessment. This event aims to inspire members to be proactive future health professionals and to be equipped to serve patients in a home health setting. Despite the challenging nature of the event, Eva Moore demonstrated exceptional proficiency and determination ultimately securing the third-place position.

'We are incredibly proud of Eva and all our students who represented San Marcos High School at any level of HOSA competition,' said Megan Bading, one of the HOSA advisors and Health Science teachers for San Marcos High School. SMHS has long been recognized for its strong emphasis on preparing students for careers in healthcare through its rigorous curriculum and activities. The Health Science program plays a pivotal role in offering students hands-on experience and leadership opportunities. When asked about some of these activities Moore stated, “I would say my most memorable experience was doing ride outs with Seguin Fire Department for the EMT class. Being able to ride on the ambulance with the medics and spend time with them at the station for a full 12 hour shift was very educational and eye opening. One shift, I was able to observe a patient receive a stent in their heart at the CHRISTUS New Braunfels Cath Lab. These experiences definitely cemented my interest in emergency medicine.” Moore, along with several other SMHS students including HOSA ILC attendees Michelle Rodriguez and Brisha Canahuati, graduated with multiple Health Science/Medical industry certifications.

Looking ahead, the San Marcos High School community anticipates continued success in the Health Science and HOSA programs and beyond. As students like Moore continue to excel and inspire their peers, like the 20242025 HOSA President Addyson Chomel, the future of healthcare leadership looks promising for the next generation of San Marcos graduates. Chomel attended HOSA ILC this year.

“It made me eager for next year and makes me want to work harder to get better so when I compete I am at my best,” she said.

For more information about San Marcos High School's HOSA program and its achievements, please visit the San Marcos HOSA X account at @san_hosa or on the official SMCISD website.

Jennifer Hargraves is a teacher with SMCISD. She wrote this article as part of the Summer Teacher Externship Program with San Marcos Chamber of Commerce and Texas Workforce Solutions