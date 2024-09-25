SMHS LOCKED DOWN FOR REPORT OF ACTIVE SHOOTER

San Marcos High School went on lockdown on Tuesday afternoon starting at around 3:30 p.m. By 4:45 p.m. the San Marcos Police Department determined there was no active threat. According to SMPD, a single caller reported seeing a male with a gun in the hallway at San Marcos High School. The high school went into lockdown, which did not allow anyone on or off of campus.

As of the Daily Record’s time of press, police have not confirmed any shots being fired on campus and no injuries were reported. All hallways were searched and police continued to go room by room to clear the campus. SMPD said that detectives will continue to investigate the source of the report, which will include identifying the caller and any additional witnesses.

During the lockdown, a SMCISD official confirmed that all students and staff were accounted for and were following safety protocols. SMPD cleared the building before allowing students to leave for the day.

Contradictory information about the incident proliferated on social media with some stating that the situation started as a prank call and others stating that multiple students were inside the school with guns. The district stated that the only “credible sites for information regarding today’s incident are provided by SMCISD and/ or the City of San Marcos Police Department.”