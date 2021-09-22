SMHS senior named National Merit Scholar Semifinalist, College Board recognizes Rattlers

Several San Marcos High School students were recently recognized for their academic successes.

SMHS senior Jeremy Laue was named a National Merit Scholar Semifinalist. SMCISD wished Laue luck in the next round as he aims for finalist standing.

Additionally, five San Marcos High School juniors were honored by College Board.

Cassandra Amaya, Jake Darling, Teagan Korzeniewski, Gael Martinez-Alvarado and Alfonso Salazar were all named to the College Board National Rural and Small Town Scholars Recognition Program.

Korzeniewski was also named as a College Board National Indigenous Recognition Program Scholar. Martinez-Alvarado and Salazar both earned a ranking as College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program Scholars.

Information provided by San Marcos Consolidated ISD