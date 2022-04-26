Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Dustin Ray Warmack

SMPD arrests man for unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful carry of a weapon

Tue, 04/26/2022 - 7:37pm
STAFF REPORTS
Tuesday, April 26, 2022

San Marcos police arrested a 42-year-old man on several charges. 

The San Marcos Police Department responded to an area near Bishop Street and Hopkins Street for a call regarding a recovered stolen vehicle on Monday night. Officials said the suspect, later identified as  Dustin Ray Warmack, fled on foot. He was later  apprehended following a search by SMPD K9 and patrol officers. Officials said SWAT did not respond, but the incident did result in a heavy police presence. 

Warmack faces charges of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Unlawful Carry of a Weapon, Evading Arrest, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

At the time of publication, Warmack remains in the Hays County Jail on bonds totaling $19,500.

