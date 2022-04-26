SMPD arrests man for unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful carry of a weapon

San Marcos police arrested a 42-year-old man on several charges.

The San Marcos Police Department responded to an area near Bishop Street and Hopkins Street for a call regarding a recovered stolen vehicle on Monday night. Officials said the suspect, later identified as Dustin Ray Warmack, fled on foot. He was later apprehended following a search by SMPD K9 and patrol officers. Officials said SWAT did not respond, but the incident did result in a heavy police presence.

Warmack faces charges of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Unlawful Carry of a Weapon, Evading Arrest, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

At the time of publication, Warmack remains in the Hays County Jail on bonds totaling $19,500.