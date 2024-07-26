SMPD declares shelter in place during SWAT activity

A Shelter in Place was issued in San Marcos on Thursday afternoon. According to the city of San Marcos, San Marcos Police were serving warrants in the 800 block of Bracewood Circle. SWAT was called to the scene. As of 1:40 p.m. on Thursday, Ceasar Chavez-Pedromo, 19, has been taken into custody.

“The warrants being served were for charges of Terroristic Threat out of Hays County and Burglary out of Kentucky,” the city of San Marcos stated. “The subject involved is also wanted for questioning related to a murder in Tennessee.”

The city stated that no injuries were reported related to the incident.