SMPD hosts catalytic converter theft prevention event

San Marcos has seen a significant rise in catalytic converter theft over the past three years.

San Marcos Police Department Detective Casey Tennant said there have been 301 catalytic converter thefts between Jan. 1, 2019-Feb. 2, 2022. Tennant added that the most significant increase in stolen catalytic converters occurred in 2021.

“We pulled statistics for the last three years and did an analysis over our property crimes and we determined that [theft of] catalytic converters had risen significantly,” Tennant said. “In that analysis we tried to figure out why, and ultimately we determined that it’s a trend across most regions of the United States.”

In an effort to prevent further catalytic converter thefts, SMPD will host a theft prevention event at San Marcos Toyota — 510 Interstate 35 — on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. During the event, Tennant said technicians from San Marcos Toyota will mark catalytic converters for free, using either an etching device or high-temperature paint. All that’s needed to have a catalytic converter marked is a car and proof of insurance, SMPD said, adding that a representative from Liberty Mutual insurance will be available during the event to discuss insurance options if someone becomes a victim of catalytic converter theft.

“Our Chief [Stan Standridge] wanted to take a stance to try to combat some of this theft and try to implement some different types of measures than we had previously been doing,” Tennant said. “Strategically from a detective’s side, we implemented some of those investigative measures but we also wanted to do a public outreach opportunity to get some of the citizens involved to try to make them part of the solution as well to get a better grasp of this crime and be able to solve it or deter it.”

Tennant added that SMPD has changed how catalytic converter theft is reported to better address the rise in these crimes. Catalytic converter theft is no longer a crime that can be reported through SMPD’s online reporting system. SMPD officers are now required to make a report of the incident.

“We’re no longer allowing these to be sent to our online reporting system,” Tennant said. “What that does is put out a certain memo and it requires certain criteria and our officers now go meet with them and determine where the vehicle was parked and specifically if there are any surveillance cameras in the area that we would have access to. So, that’s one of the things that we’ve put in place to try and get the best information that we can as quickly as possible to try to start the investigation.”

Tennant added that SMPD sees catalytic converter theft occur most often from Toyota Tundras, Toyota Tacomas and Mitsubishi SUVs.

Alongside having a vehicle’s catalytic converter marked during Saturday’s event, there are several devices available that can deter thieves from stealing from one's vehicle. Devices can be found at https://catclamp.com, https://www.catstrap.net, https://catshield.com, and https://amzn.to/3sDPPWk.

“There are different things you can put into place and I believe that a normal person could do it but they will definitely deter this crime,” Tennant said. “What we’ve seen is these types of crimes, they’ll take a saw-type tool and they’ll cut off both ends of the catalytic converter. The incident itself will take anywhere from 1-2 minutes. It’s a very short time frame that they’re doing this. So, by installing one of those anti-theft devices, their saw is now going to have a very difficult time trying to saw through that metal … The hope is that with more time involved, they’ll realize that and it’ll make your vehicle far less targetable.”

Tennant reminds San Marcos residents to remain vigilant of their surroundings to help prevent catalytic converter theft.

“What we’re seeing is that suspects are tending to park in areas with high traffic vehicles and they’re waiting for the target vehicles to come to them,” Tennant said. “In the last incident where we were able to apprehend the vehicle, it was due to a citizen who actually called and reported suspicious people in the parking lot and then saw them get out with the saws and begin to cut the catalytic converters. So, just an awareness of your surroundings to be able to know if you see a couple people sitting in your parking lot of your apartment complex or your neighborhood for hours to just call the police department and have us come out and have a conversation with them to determine if they’re there for legitimate purposes.”