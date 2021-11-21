Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
SMPD investigates threat made toward San Marcos High School, no legitimate threat found

Sun, 11/21/2021 - 5:00am

San Marcos police investigated a perceived social media threat made toward San Marcos High School on Thursday.According to a letter sent to SMHS parents, campus administrators were made aware of a threat made on social media that involved the high school. Several students alleged that a student made a threat ...

