SMPD investigating discharged firearms at local apartments

San Marcos police are investigating two separate discharged firearms incidents reported at local apartment complexes Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The San Marcos Police Department responded to The Lodge Apartments — 1975 Aquarena Springs Dr. — after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots near a building within the complex at approximately ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!