SMPD looking for suspect after $6,000 in damages done to Bugg Lane post office

The San Marcos Police Department is looking for the community’s help in locating an individual that caused $6,000 in damage to the U.S. Post Office facility located at 900 Bugg Ln Ste 110A, according to SMPD. The suspect is a white male in his 20s with a thin build and brown hair.

An SMPD post stated that the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on May 19 when the suspect entered the post office and began to use the self service area. The entire incident was caught on security footage. He packaged items and printed labels. The suspect attempted to use the package drop box, which appeared to be jammed and wouldn’t open. After forcibly trying to open the drop box, he returned to the kiosk and kicked the monitor twice. The suspect then retrieved his packages from the self-service area and kicked the entrance door, which cracked the glass.

As seen in the video footage, the suspect was last seen wearing a brown baseball cap, glasses, a peach-colored polo shirt, light-colored shorts, white socks and gray and white shoes. He drove away in a silver SUV.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact SMPD's non-emergency number at 512-753-2108 or reach out directly to Detective Bennett at 512-753-2130.

SMPD stated that the kiosk is still damaged.