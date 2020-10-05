SMTX Month of Service honors veterans

The City of San Marcos is pivoting again to continue traditions and activities in a safe and COVID conscious way; in lieu of the Veterans Day Parade, they will be hosting a “Month of Service” to honor all who have served.

A month’s worth of service opportunities have been organized with the help of the Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee and local veterans’ organizations to replace the traditional Veterans Day Parade the city hosts each year.

Residents are encouraged to decorate their home, vehicle, bike or place of business with flags, bunting, yellow ribbons and other patriotic items for the month of November. The public is also encouraged to turn their porch light green for the month for the “Greenlight a Vet” initiative as a symbol of ongoing support.

Each week a different service activity will be promoted.

From Nov. 1-7, residents are asked to submit a photo of a veteran they wish to honor to jmach@sanmarcostx.gov with the name and a brief description of that person. An album will be created on the SMTX Community Services Facebook page, including submitted photos and descriptions. The honorary Grand Marshal will also be included in the album.

For the week of Nov. 8-14 residents can donate to Wreaths Across America. Donations made will go towards a holiday wreath being placed on grave sites of veterans buried in the City of San Marcos Cemetery on Dec. 19, 2020.

From Nov. 15-21, residents can write a letter to a veteran living in a Texas State Veteran Home. The Veterans Land Board Mail Drop program allows residents to show appreciation for their service and dedication to the U.S.

For the week of Nov. 22-30 residents are asked to donate to the Hays County Food Bank. The Hays County Food Bank along with the VFW Post #3413 and the Hays County Veterans Service Office are hosting a Veterans Food Assistance Distribution event on Oct. 24, Nov. 29 and Dec.19.

The Hays County Food Bank website will provide a list of foods to donate along with instructions on how to donate them. When dropping the food items off, include a note that the food is for the Veterans Food Assistance Distribution.

For a contactless donation, food items can also be ordered on Amazon and delivered to the food bank. Monetary donations can be made online at the Hays County Food Bank's donation website — https://haysfoodbank.org/home.aspx — or by mailing them a check.

Nomination forms for the 2020 Honorary Grand Marshal must be completed online and must include the full name and relevant details of the individual’s military service, along with detailed contact information, including a telephone number. The nomination form is posted on the city website www.sanmarcostx.gov/parade. The nomination deadline is Oct. 23.

Nominees must be a San Marcos area resident, must have served in the U.S. military during a time of military conflict, must have been honorably discharged from the service and must be willing to share their military service memories.

For additional information about the month of service initiative and links to the partner organizations visit www.sanmarcostx.gov/parade.