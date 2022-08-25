SMTX Utilities to launch new outage management system

SMTX Utilities is set to launch a new feature which will allow customers to track electric outages in their area in real time, the City of San Marcos announced.

The feature, which launches on Sept. 9, will allow customers to view an outage map, check estimated restoration times, report outages and receive outage alerts through its Outage Management System.

“We know that reliable utility services are vital to San Marcos residents,” Director of Utilities Tyler Hjorth said. “We’re excited to launch this new feature, which will give our customers information that’s important to them while allowing our crew members to respond swiftly during outages caused by extreme temperatures or inclement weather. We’re confident the Outage Management System will improve the customer experience and minimize the amount of time customers are left without power.”

The OMS will also give customers additional information about outages and quickly notify SMTX Utilities crews of outage locations and potential problems with the use of a robust prediction tool, the city said. Restoration time will improve by allowing crews to work more efficiently and allocate resources through the information gathered by OMS, according to the city.

The city said the OMS was developed by Milsoft Utility Solutions, a Texas-based software development company that specializes in utility safety and efficiency. Milsoft Solutions has helped more than 1,000 utility companies, municipalities, and universities implement successful outage management systems.

San Marcos utility customers will also have the option to call 512-393-8313 to check or report outages using the phone number associated with their Customer Connect account.

Information provided by the City of San Marcos