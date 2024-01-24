SMTXQC hosting drag show, voter registration party

The San Marcos Queer Council (SMTXQC) is hosting a drag show and voter registration event on Friday, February 2 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Wake the Dead Coffee House at 1432 Old Ranch Rd 12, in San Marcos. In a press release, the organization stated that their goals are to support the art and freedom of speech of drag, and to register eligible Hays County residents to vote in the upcoming primary. This is also an opportunity to learn about the San Marcos Queer Council and their goal of opening a LGTBQIA2S+ community center. Participants will be asked to take a short survey about their vision for such a center for a free SMTXQC logo sticker.

Everyone 18 years and older is welcome to this LGBTQIA2S+ inclusive event. There is no charge to attend this event. Headlining the event is Brigette Bandit, drag-ban activist from Austin. Local performers Brianna St. James, Malibu Imported and The House of Metamorphosis will also bring fierce performances, with a full line-up of 12 drag artists. Tips are welcome.

In addition, LGBTQIA+ affirming organizations will be on site to register eligible Hays County voters.

This is a fundraiser for SMTXQC, and there will be swag available for donation and fun old-fashion candy jar guessing games to raise money. A contribution bucket will be available.

SMTXQC is a community- based, grassroots organization that facilitates peer-led LGBTQIA2S+ inclusive events throughout Hays County. SMTXQC was established in January 2023 after the unexpected closure of Stonewall Warehouse, the only LGBTQIA+ specific business establishment in Hays County.

The organization stated they are in the process of establishing a State of Texas and federal nonprofit status. The council’s long-term goal is to open a community center in San Marcos serving all LGBTQIA2S+ and ally members of Hays County. More information can be found on Facebook.