Snowbird concert series showcases young musicians

The Snowbird Concert series is an annual all ages free concert series hosted by Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos and OYOU.

“This year we’re supporting and featuring music that represents nonprofits in the arts, organizers stated. The series continues Thursday, March 2 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 3039 Ranch Road 12. The series takes place the first Thursday of every month from December through March.

It is OYOU’s mission to make the arts accessible and transform lives through music and the creative arts. The mission of CENTRO is to serve as a community beacon for the preservation, development, promotion, and celebration of the Hispanic arts, culture, heritage and values. There will be munchies at 6 p.m., followed by the concert from 7 to 8 p.m. The OYOUth Music Group will kick off the night of music, followed by music from CENTROS’s Youth Mariachi Infantile Group, led by John Lopez.