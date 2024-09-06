Price Center offers new musically inspired art show

A Song in my HeART, the current art show at the Price Center features 70 works of art inspired by song. Sixty-three area artists used the universal language of music to make their art sing. The playful and thought-provoking exhibit is on display throughout the first-floor galleries of the Price Center.

The wide range of images, songs represented, and artistic techniques demonstrated offer a visual treat, and a downloadable custom playlist made from all the songs referenced in the art helps create a more interactive experience.

A Public Reception will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy light refreshments, great art, and a chance to meet many artists and hear from the unique 70-song playlist. The Reception is free and open to all.

A Song in my HeART hangs through Oct. 26. Many works are for sale. All proceeds benefit the art gallery and ongoing arts programming at the Center. For more information about the show or other arts activities at the Center, please call 512392-2900, stop by 222 W. San Antonio Street, or visit price-center.org.