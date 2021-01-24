Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
South Guadalupe Street Improvement Project moving forward

Sun, 01/24/2021 - 12:00am

San Marcos City Council awarded two construction project contracts for the South Guadalupe Street Improvement Project in their Tuesday night meeting. The contracts were both awarded to New Age General Contractors, Inc. for bike lane traffic signals in an estimated amount of $183K and another to the same group for sidewalk ...

