South Guadalupe Street Improvement Project moving forward Sun, 01/24/2021 - 12:00am San Marcos City Council awarded two construction project contracts for the South Guadalupe Street Improvement Project in their Tuesday night meeting. The contracts were both awarded to New Age General Contractors, Inc. for bike lane traffic signals in an estimated amount of $183K and another to the same group for sidewalk ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about South Guadalupe Street Improvement Project moving forward