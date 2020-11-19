Special council meeting set to amend runoff voting times, locations

The San Marcos City Council is holding a special virtual meeting Friday at noon to amend the time and locations for early voting and election day for the Dec. 8 runoff election.

The runoff election is only for mayor and councilmember place 5, and is being run in tandem with other Hays County runoff elections.

During Monday’s special council meeting, former Councilmember Mark Rockeymore suggested making all hours for polling locations the same, thereby adding an additional hour to the hours of operation from Monday through Thursday.

He also proposed six additional polling locations at Centro Cultural Hispano, Dunbar, First Baptist Church, the Housing Authority, Sinai Pentecostal Church and either Fire Station 5 or the Hays County Transportation Center on Yarrington Road.

Hays County Elections Administrator Jennifer Anderson weighed in saying that she wasn’t sure if the county could fund or staff the extra locations; the City of San Marcos may have to compensate.