Spell to run for City Council Place 5

The upcoming election ballot on Nov. 5 will have candidates for two San Marcos city council positions as well as for mayor. Griffin Spell has filed to run for city council place 5 and would be taking the place of Mark Gleason, if elected. He is currently running unopposed, but the deadline to file is not until August 19.

“I'm someone who's going to put in 100% to make sure San Marcos is the best it can be,” Spell said. “I think my experience on the Planning and Zoning Commission and the other boards I've served on is going to give me a solid foundation to be an effective council member from day one.”

Born in Galveston, Spell moved to San Marcos to attend Texas State University and study government and history in 2007. He fell in love with the San Marcos community and river, and he decided to make it his home.

“The people of San Marcos is what makes it special — the community and the diversity,” Spell said. “Texas State brings in so many people of diverse backgrounds, but also the corridor itself … and I think that's really our strength. That's what makes San Marcos such a unique and vibrant community.”

In Spell’s approximately 16 years in San Marcos, he has been very involved in government processes.

“I was on the Neighborhood Commission for the city. Then I was on the Historic Preservation Commission for five years; The last two of those were as chair,” Spell said. “Then I was appointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission. I am currently in my second term on P&Z, and I'm also the vice chair of that commission.”

Spell believes his strong work ethic will serve the council well in addition to all of his experience in city commissions.

“So much of what makes a good council member is being willing to work hard… do your homework, ask tough but fair questions and do what's right for the city,” Spell said.

Griffin plans to diversify San Marcos’ economy with the intention of raising the median income, and he wants to bolster the city’s disposable container ban to include the extraterritorial jurisdiction in addition to the city limits.

“[Diversifying the economy] means supporting businesses like CFAN and Thermon, [Inc.] to bring in manufacturing jobs. Keep in mind that even though we have Texas State University, the majority of our citizens don't have college degrees. We need jobs for them. They also work, raise a family and live in San Marcos,” Spell said. “The other thing is, I want to support the can ban that was approved last year, and I want to extend that out to Martindale.”

Spell gave insight to the limitations of the current disposable container ban.

“Martindale has their own can ban, and we have ours. But the area between the two [cities] doesn't really have anything right now,” Spell said. “My intention is that we have the same policy more or less that runs from San Marcos out past the far side of Martindale.”

Spell ran for council in 2018 but was unsuccessful in that race.

“I have wanted to serve as a council member for some time,” Spell said. “I have had a number of people that have asked me to stay involved and to run again. Since 2018, I've been appointed to the Planning and Zoning commission. I’m in my second term on P&Z. I'm serving now and was elected as vice-chair earlier this year. And I think this is a good time for me to step up one more time and see what the voters want to do.”

See the full list of candidates at this link sanmarcostx. gov/4117/Current- Candidates.