Splash Coworking to host 3 official events during Global Entrepreneurship Week

Splash Coworking is celebrating Global Entrepreneurship Week on November 8-14 by hosting three official events.

Splash will host the 1 Million Cups Greater SMTX Town Hall at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at the LBJ Museum located at 131 North Guadalupe St. The town hall will take place in person and virtually. Additional information can be found at https://www.1millioncups.com/greatersmtx.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, Splash Coworking will host the first collective, E-letes: An entrepreneurial introduction for NCAA athletes at Texas State University with local entrepreneurs as they share where they are now and reflect on the 2021 October program.

Splash will conclude Global Entrepreneurship Week with a watch party featuring The Stories that Make Us — a snapshot of the stories and resources/steps that contributed to the success and triumphs of local entrepreneurs on Nov. 13

“GEW offers an unmeasurable value by connecting a network of entrepreneurs to learn and benefit from each other's experiences,” said Carina Boston Pinales, CEO of Splash Coworking. “We are honored to serve as the area Community Organizer and look forward to all of the developments which come from this year’s opportunity to connect and build community”

All event info can be found here: https://bit.ly/GEWSMTX2021

GEW is an international movement powered by the Global Entrepreneurship Network with support from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, dedicated to making it possible for anyone, anywhere to start and scale a company.

“The closing of so many businesses and the loss of jobs brought on by COVID-19 has been a wake-up call for those of us in a position to help,” said Jonathan Ortmans, president of GEN. “This Global Entrepreneurship Week, we are celebrating some of the world’s most creative, innovative, and resilient citizens — and supporting them to become part of a better, more sustainable and more equitable post-pandemic world.”

GEW takes place each November and is meant to celebrate and empower millions of entrepreneurs in every country and community around the world — especially individuals who face barriers or who have never considered the idea of launching a startup. Globally, more than 10 million people take part in thousands of activities, competitions and events that inspire them to act and give them the knowledge, experience and connections they need to succeed. A record 180 countries will take part in GEW 2021.

To view a complete list of events, participating countries and organizations, or to learn more about Global Entrepreneurship Week, visit www.gew.co. For more information, contact Splash at 512-667-0492 or email carina@splashcoworking.com.

Information provided by Splash Coworking