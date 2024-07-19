Broke Thespians Theatre is performing Spongebob the Musical at Plaza Park. The musical features the cast of the famous Nickelodeon cartoon Spongebob and is suitable for all ages. The performances started last weekend and continue on July 19, 20, 21, 26 and 27.

Shows start at 7:30 p.m.

The shows are free. They are outdoors and guests are encouraged to bring their own seating. Above Jack Monzingo stars at Spongebob. Right is Mitchell Oden as Mr.

Krab. For more information on the performance, visit brokethespianstheatrecompany. org. Daily Record photos by Dalton Sweat