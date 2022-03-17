Spring Break campers in Kyle get taste of local government

Spring break campers in Kyle visited City Hall on Monday, which was recognized as National Pi Day.

During their visit, campers learned about the different departments within the city, were greeted by Council Member Daniela Parsley, and Mayor Pro Tem Robert Rizo explained the role of City Council and the process for voting.

Campers also held a mock City Council meeting of their own and voted to approve that all PIErate Treasure Hunt participants will receive free passes to the Ash Pavilion Skate Nights.

Participants can find one of eight numbered treasure chests hidden throughout the city — locations include Gregg-Clarke Park, city trails, Mary Kyle Hartson City Square Park, Waterleaf Park, Cool Springs Trail and Steeplechase Park — and send photo proof to contest@cityofkyke.com for their free pass and instructions.

The free pass can be used to attend one of any of the upcoming Skate Nights are set for May 20, June 17, July 15, and Aug. 12. For more information on Ash Pavilion Skate Nights, go to www.cityofkyle.com/recreation/ash-pavilion-skate-nights.

The PIErate Treasure Hunt is happening now until March 20. Participants have a chance to win $314 in celebration of National Pi Day in the Pie Capital of Texas.

For more information, visit CityofKyle.com/PIEhunt.